Rewa's rise driven by visionary leadership

The rise of Rewa football has not been an overnight affair.

It is a story built on years of dedicated leadership and a collective effort to reach a common goal.

Rewa football vice president Peter Cecil says the association follows a clear and strong system which the team has been maintaining for years.

Rewa football vice president Peter Cecil

“We try our best to maintain discipline and then the style of football we play, everyone is aware and enjoy the way we play and that all reflects on our leadership.”

Now, in this year’s Extra Battle of the Giants, the Tevita Waranivalu-coached side will face off against defending champions Lautoka in a high-stakes match that offers Rewa the perfect stage to once again prove their worth.

Cecil states that the team is well aware of the threat posed by Lautoka’s experienced players.

However, he believes that the delta tigers have what it takes to perform at their best and achieve a positive result.

Navua takes on hosts Labasa on Saturday at 2pm in the first semifinal while Lautoka takes on Rewa in the second semifinal at 4.30pm.

You can catch live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.

