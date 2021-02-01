Rewa work on avoiding unforced errors

Rewa will be taking on Nadroga for the first time this season on Sunday in the Digicel Premier League.

The Delta Tigers are aware the Stallions will be hungry for a win, and they must ensure not to give away any penalties or turnovers.

This has been a recurring issue for Rewa in their last few games, and Head Coach Rodicks Singh knows Nadroga can use this to their advantage.

Singh says the team must stay alert at all times and avoid any unforced errors.

“As I said it is very improved performance, every game the boys are improving and there is not much left. Again we need to sharpen our attack and also just to cut off all the unforced errors.”

At the moment the Rewa and Nadroga venue is yet to be confirmed.

Looking at DPL round five games, Navua battles Ba at the Uprising Sports Centre, Labasa meets Nadi at Prince Charles Park, while Lautoka takes on Suva at Churchill Park.

You can catch the live commentary of the Lautoka/Suva match on Mirchi FM.

All matches will be held on Sunday at 3pm.