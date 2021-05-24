Home

Football

Rewa wary of Nadroga

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 28, 2021 3:42 pm
The Rewa football team during one of their training sessions

The Rewa football team will not underestimate Nadroga ahead of their next clash despite their standings on the points table.

The Delta Tigers are gearing up for a vigorous match against Nadroga next weekend.

Coach Rodicks Singh says Nadroga will play hard on their home ground.

“Nadroga has picked up performance, they’re one of the good sides, and playing Nadroga at home is tough and we know what is at stake and we will go prepared”.

Rewa is third on the points table 16 points and will need to work a bit harder in the remaining DPL rounds if it wants to have a good end to the season.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
LAUTOKA10721157+823
SUVA115241310+317
REWA114431310+316
BA10433139+415
LABASA826031+212
NADI112541118-711
NADROGA11164914-59
NAVUA10127613-75

Meanwhile, this weekend’s DPL matches had been called off due to adverse weather experienced in the north.

Fiji FA will make an announcement later in the week to determine the venues for postponed matches.

