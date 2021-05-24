Rewa wary of Nadroga

The Rewa football team will not underestimate Nadroga ahead of their next clash despite their standings on the points table.

The Delta Tigers are gearing up for a vigorous match against Nadroga next weekend.

Coach Rodicks Singh says Nadroga will play hard on their home ground.

“Nadroga has picked up performance, they’re one of the good sides, and playing Nadroga at home is tough and we know what is at stake and we will go prepared”.

Rewa is third on the points table 16 points and will need to work a bit harder in the remaining DPL rounds if it wants to have a good end to the season.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 10 7 2 1 15 7 +8 23 SUVA 11 5 2 4 13 10 +3 17 REWA 11 4 4 3 13 10 +3 16 BA 10 4 3 3 13 9 +4 15 LABASA 8 2 6 0 3 1 +2 12 NADI 11 2 5 4 11 18 -7 11 NADROGA 11 1 6 4 9 14 -5 9 NAVUA 10 1 2 7 6 13 -7 5

Meanwhile, this weekend’s DPL matches had been called off due to adverse weather experienced in the north.

Fiji FA will make an announcement later in the week to determine the venues for postponed matches.