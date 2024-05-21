Rewa to face AS Pirae in the semis

[Source: OFC VIA PHOTOTEK]

Rewa FC will face home side AS Pirae in the OFC Men’s Champions League semifinal in Tahiti this Thursday.

This has been confirmed after AS Magenta defeated Ifira Black Bird 2-1 in in their final pool game today.

The Delta Tigers will be playing in the semifinal for the first time and is hopeful they can go further.

Head coach Rodeck Singh emphasizes the team will recover, refocus, and prepare for the big game.

The Delta Tigers faces AS Pirae at 4pm on Thursday after defending champions Auckland City play AS Magenta at 12pm FJT.