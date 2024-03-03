Rewa thrashes Tailevu Naitasiri

Epeli Valevou scores Rewa's first goal against Tailevu Naitasiri

Extra Rewa FC registered its first win in the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

This is after they thrashed Tailevu Naitasiri 5-1 in round 3.

The Delta Tigers showed class and experience against a young Tailevu Naitasiri side scoring five brilliant goals.

Epeli Valevou opened the scoring in the first half after continuous attack from the first whistle.



Rewa players celebrate after Epeli Valevou’s goal against Tailevu Naitasiri

The goal brought in more confidence in the reds side resulting in captain Setareki Hughes scoring the team’s second goal.

Young Asivorosi Rabo increased the hosts lead for a 3-nil half time scoreline.

Tailevu Naitasiri tried to come back into the game in the second half but Rewa stood tall and continued with their attacking style of play, scoring two more goals through Delon Shankar from the spot kick and Iosefo Verevou.

Mosese Nabose pulled one back for Tailevu Naitasiri in the dying stages of the game for a 5-1 final scoreline.