Rewa roar back to stun Lautoka

Despite trailing by a goal at the halftime break, Rewa FC staged a powerful second-half comeback to secure a 3-1 win over Lautoka FC in their Extra Premier League encounter at Churchill Park.

This impressive turnaround sees the Delta Tigers climb two spots on the league ladder, now occupying seventh position.

The match began brightly for the home side, Lautoka FC, who drew first blood early in the 6th minute.

A well-taken strike from Zibraaz Sahib sent the home crowd into cheers and gave Lautoka the early advantage.

However, the second half witnessed a dramatic shift in momentum.

Rewa FC emerged from the break with renewed vigour and determination. Skipper Setareki Hughes spearheaded the comeback, finding the back of the net to level the score.

The Delta Tigers continued to press, and quick-fire goals from Iosefo Verevou and Madhwan Goundar soon followed, turning the 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 lead for the visitors.

On Sunday, several matches are scheduled across the nation.

Nadroga will play against Nasinu at 1:00 PM at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, Navua will face Tavua at 3:00 PM at the Uprising Sports Center in Pacific Harbour.

Also at 3:00 PM, Nadi will play Labasa at King Charles Park in Nadi, Suva will go against Rewa at 3:00 PM at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori while, Ba will play against Lautoka at 3:00 PM at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba.

