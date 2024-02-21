Rewa ready for first DFPL match

[File Photo]

Rewa Football has been preparing diligently for their first Digicel Fiji Premier League match of the season.

This is after their round-one match against Labasa was called off last week due to the wet conditions.

Just like any other team, the Delta Tigers have been facing some setbacks in their preparations due to the unfavourable weather.

Head coach Rodeck Singh says they’ve been working their way around this and are ready to feature this weekend.

“Preparation is not that good, with a lot of heavy downfalls at the southern side and the ground conditions, but the boys and I are trying our best so that we can prepare well and be consistent in our league games as well.”

Singh also says the players have been responding well to the training and is anticipating a good outing against Suva on Sunday.

Round two of the DFPL on Sunday sees Tailevu Naitasiri playing the Men In Black at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba, Suva hosts Rewa sat Ratu Cakobau Park,

Nasinu takes on Nadi at Prince Charles Park, and Lautoka battles Navua at Churchill Park. All these games kick off at 3pm while the Nadroga and Labasa match starts at 1 pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can listen to the Lautoka and Navua match commentary live on Mirchi FM.