Rewa Masters edge Nadi in Veterans final

[Source: Fiji Football / Facebook]

In an exciting final of the Over 40 RC Manubhai/APCO Coatings Veterans tournament, Rewa Masters edged out Nadi Masters with a narrow 1-0 victory.

The game, played with 25-minute halves, was a showcase of skill and experience as both sides featured former National and district representatives.

Rewa’s winning goal came in the 31st minute when former Nasinu district rep Nitan Kumar found the back of the net with a well-placed shot.

Despite Nadi Masters’ best efforts to equalize, Rewa’s strong defense, composed of seasoned veterans.

Fiji Under 20 Head Coach and former Rewa player Marika Rodu also featured for the Rewa Masters side.