Rewa keeps hopes alive, Rakiraki out

The Extra Supermarket Rewa Futsal team bounced back from yesterday’s loss to keep its chances alive in the Digicel Futsal IDC after thrashing Rakiraki 8-nil in the first match of day two.

Iosefo Verevou got a hat-trick as he opened the scoring after a great one-two passes and good understanding.

Rewa combined well today compared to their match yesterday where they could not settle down when they went down to Lami 5-nil.

The Rewa Futsal team

Peniame Drova scored two goals while Rakiraki could not handle the Delta Tigers attack and scored an own goal.

Rewa led 4-nil before Charlie Benjamin got onto the scoresheet for a 5-nil scoreline at the breather.

The Emori Ragata led side continued their attack in the second half and it was Verevou again to score two-goals.



The Rakiraki Futsal team

Rewa was down to four men after Drova was given the marching orders after copping two yellow cards.

Ragata led by example and did not allow Rakiraki to score any goals even after having an extra player.

Ricardo Vatia scored the final goal for Rewa making it 8-nil.



Iosefo Verevou scores the first goal for Rewa

Rewa now has three points from two matches and will now play Suva tomorrow in their final pool match at 12:30pm.

You can catch the live coverage of the Digicel Futsal IDC on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

DATE & DAY TIME TEAM 1 SCORE TEAM 2 Group Day 1 Vodafone Arena, Suva 27 January - Thursday 5:00PM Suva 7 - 0 Rakiraki Group A 27 January - Thursday 6:45PM Ba 4 - 1 Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 27 January - Thursday 8:00PM Rewa 0 - 5 Lami Group A 27 January - Thursday 9:15PM Nadi 5 - 0 Lautoka Group B Day 2 Vodafone Arena, Suva 28 January - Friday 5:00PM Rewa - Rakiraki Group A 28 January - Friday 6:15PM Nadi - Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 28 January - Friday 7:30PM Ba - Lautoka Group A 28 January - Friday 8:45PM Suva Lami Group B DAY 3 Vodafone Arena, Suva 29 January - Saturday 10:00AM Lautoka - Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 29 January - Saturday 11:15AM Ba - Nadi Group B 29 January - Saturday 12:30PM Suva - Rewa Group A 29 January - Saturday 1:45PM Lami - Rakiraki Group A SEMIFINAL 29 January - Saturday 6:30PM Winner GA - Runner up GB Semi-final 1 29 January - Saturday 7:45PM Winner GB - Runner up GA Semi-final 2 DAY 4 Vodafone Arena, Suva 30 January - Sunday 11am 4th Place GA - 4th Place GB 7th/8th 30 January - Sunday 12:15AM 3rd Place GA - 3rd Place GA 5th/6th 3rd/4th Playoff 30 January - Sunday 1:30PM Loser SF1 - Loser SF2 3rd/4th FINAL 30 January- Sunday 3:00PM Winner SF1 - Winner SF2 FINAL