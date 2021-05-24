Home

Football

Rewa keeps hopes alive, Rakiraki out

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
January 28, 2022 6:09 pm

The Extra Supermarket Rewa Futsal team bounced back from yesterday’s loss to keep its chances alive in the Digicel Futsal IDC after thrashing Rakiraki 8-nil in the first match of day two.

Iosefo Verevou got a hat-trick as he opened the scoring after a great one-two passes and good understanding.

Rewa combined well today compared to their match yesterday where they could not settle down when they went down to Lami 5-nil.

Article continues after advertisement


The Rewa Futsal team

Peniame Drova scored two goals while Rakiraki could not handle the Delta Tigers attack and scored an own goal.

Rewa led 4-nil before Charlie Benjamin got onto the scoresheet for a 5-nil scoreline at the breather.

The Emori Ragata led side continued their attack in the second half and it was Verevou again to score two-goals.


The Rakiraki Futsal team

Rewa was down to four men after Drova was given the marching orders after copping two yellow cards.

Ragata led by example and did not allow Rakiraki to score any goals even after having an extra player.

Ricardo Vatia scored the final goal for Rewa making it 8-nil.


Iosefo Verevou scores the first goal for Rewa

Rewa now has three points from two matches and will now play Suva tomorrow in their final pool match at 12:30pm.

You can catch the live coverage of the Digicel Futsal IDC on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

DATE & DAYTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2Group
Day 1 Vodafone Arena, Suva
27 January - Thursday5:00PMSuva7 - 0RakirakiGroup A
27 January - Thursday6:45PMBa4 - 1Tailevu NaitasiriGroup B
27 January - Thursday8:00PMRewa0 - 5LamiGroup A
27 January - Thursday9:15PMNadi5 - 0LautokaGroup B
Day 2Vodafone Arena, Suva
28 January - Friday5:00PMRewa-RakirakiGroup A
28 January - Friday6:15PMNadi-Tailevu NaitasiriGroup B
28 January - Friday7:30PMBa-LautokaGroup A
28 January - Friday8:45PMSuvaLamiGroup B
DAY 3 Vodafone Arena, Suva
29 January - Saturday10:00AMLautoka-Tailevu NaitasiriGroup B
29 January - Saturday11:15AMBa-NadiGroup B
29 January - Saturday12:30PMSuva-RewaGroup A
29 January - Saturday1:45PMLami-RakirakiGroup A
SEMIFINAL
29 January - Saturday6:30PMWinner GA-Runner up GBSemi-final 1
29 January - Saturday7:45PMWinner GB-Runner up GASemi-final 2
DAY 4Vodafone Arena, Suva
30 January - Sunday11am4th Place GA-4th Place GB7th/8th
30 January - Sunday12:15AM3rd Place GA-3rd Place GA5th/6th
3rd/4th Playoff
30 January - Sunday1:30PMLoser SF1-Loser SF23rd/4th
FINAL
30 January- Sunday3:00PMWinner SF1-Winner SF2FINAL
TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
GROUP A
SUVA110070+73
Lami110050+53
Rewa210185+33
Rakiraki2002015-150
GROUP B
NADI110050+53
Ba110041+33
Tailevu/Naitasiri100114-30
Lautoka100105-50

