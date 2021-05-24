Football
Rewa keeps hopes alive, Rakiraki out
January 28, 2022 6:09 pm
The Extra Supermarket Rewa Futsal team bounced back from yesterday’s loss to keep its chances alive in the Digicel Futsal IDC after thrashing Rakiraki 8-nil in the first match of day two.
Iosefo Verevou got a hat-trick as he opened the scoring after a great one-two passes and good understanding.
Rewa combined well today compared to their match yesterday where they could not settle down when they went down to Lami 5-nil.
The Rewa Futsal team
Peniame Drova scored two goals while Rakiraki could not handle the Delta Tigers attack and scored an own goal.
Rewa led 4-nil before Charlie Benjamin got onto the scoresheet for a 5-nil scoreline at the breather.
The Emori Ragata led side continued their attack in the second half and it was Verevou again to score two-goals.
The Rakiraki Futsal team
Rewa was down to four men after Drova was given the marching orders after copping two yellow cards.
Ragata led by example and did not allow Rakiraki to score any goals even after having an extra player.
Ricardo Vatia scored the final goal for Rewa making it 8-nil.
Iosefo Verevou scores the first goal for Rewa
Rewa now has three points from two matches and will now play Suva tomorrow in their final pool match at 12:30pm.
You can catch the live coverage of the Digicel Futsal IDC on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|TEAM 1
|SCORE
|TEAM 2
|Group
|Day 1
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|27 January - Thursday
|5:00PM
|Suva
|7 - 0
|Rakiraki
|Group A
|27 January - Thursday
|6:45PM
|Ba
|4 - 1
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Group B
|27 January - Thursday
|8:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 5
|Lami
|Group A
|27 January - Thursday
|9:15PM
|Nadi
|5 - 0
|Lautoka
|Group B
|Day 2
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|28 January - Friday
|5:00PM
|Rewa
|-
|Rakiraki
|Group A
|28 January - Friday
|6:15PM
|Nadi
|-
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Group B
|28 January - Friday
|7:30PM
|Ba
|-
|Lautoka
|Group A
|28 January - Friday
|8:45PM
|Suva
|Lami
|Group B
|DAY 3
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|29 January - Saturday
|10:00AM
|Lautoka
|-
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Group B
|29 January - Saturday
|11:15AM
|Ba
|-
|Nadi
|Group B
|29 January - Saturday
|12:30PM
|Suva
|-
|Rewa
|Group A
|29 January - Saturday
|1:45PM
|Lami
|-
|Rakiraki
|Group A
|SEMIFINAL
|29 January - Saturday
|6:30PM
|Winner GA
|-
|Runner up GB
|Semi-final 1
|29 January - Saturday
|7:45PM
|Winner GB
|-
|Runner up GA
|Semi-final 2
|DAY 4
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|30 January - Sunday
|11am
|4th Place GA
|-
|4th Place GB
|7th/8th
|30 January - Sunday
|12:15AM
|3rd Place GA
|-
|3rd Place GA
|5th/6th
|3rd/4th Playoff
|30 January - Sunday
|1:30PM
|Loser SF1
|-
|Loser SF2
|3rd/4th
|FINAL
|30 January- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Winner SF1
|-
|Winner SF2
|FINAL
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|GROUP A
|SUVA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|0
|+7
|3
|Lami
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|+5
|3
|Rewa
|2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|5
|+3
|3
|Rakiraki
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15
|-15
|0
|GROUP B
|NADI
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|+5
|3
|Ba
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|3
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|Lautoka
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0