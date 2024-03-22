Rewa FC wary of Labasa

The Extra Supermarket Rewa Football side knows their game against Extra Labasa will not be an easy one.

Head coach, Rodeck Singh says that the two teams are longtime rivals and they expect their encounter in the Digicel Fiji Premier League this weekend to be a great game.

He says that his side has not been training well due to the adverse weather conditions that has been affecting the country for the past few days.

“I think we have to be really careful with Labasa’s front line with Christopher Wasasala leading the line and they’ve got a very good ball deliver as in Ashneel Raju. Those two are very vital in attack, we will have a close tab on them and to see that Wasasala is not given the ball where he could cause us a danger.”

He says some of his players have returned from national duties which is a big boost for them ahead of their match on Sunday.

The game was initially scheduled to be played on February 18th but was postponed due to adverse weather conditions, which led to flooding at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The match is now confirmed to be played at the same venue at 2pm.

You can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.