Rewa and Lautoka to meet for Champions League play-off

The Rewa and Lautoka football teams will participate in the OFC Champions League play-off next month.

This is a competition organized by Oceania Football for winners and runners up of Premier Leagues.

Lautoka won the league last year with Rewa settling as runners-up.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf says the winner from the two will be travelling to Tahiti for the competition along with other participating countries.

“Only the national League winners and runner-ups are to be nominated. So in that we have done that part, we have advised both Lautoka and Rewa for that. And hopefully whoever wins will go to Tahiti.”

Yusuf emphasizes that this tournament is a big boost as the winner will walk away with NZD75,000.

“So no longer there is away goal rule. So it is simply on aggregate both teams at the second game, the aggregate is equal, points are equal, goals, forward goal against, and goal forward is equal. Then the teams will play on to extra time in penalty.”

The first play-off will be on the 8th of next month at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm.