Rewa adjust to ground condition

The ground conditions may not be up to standard but the Foodcity/ ASH Cuts & Styles Rewa has had to adapt quickly in the Vodafone Fiji FACT over the last two days.

Now the Delta Tigers will have to do the same against Esy Kool Nadi football today in the semifinals at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Head Coach Marika Rodu is satisfied with how far the team come throughout the season.

Rodu says winning the Fiji FACT title will the icing on the cake.

“Whatever we achieve from now is just the cream on the cake. We have enjoyed it and I cannot demand more from the boys because the boys are trying their best in this conditions.”

Rewa will meet the defending champions, Nadi in the first semifinal at 3pm today.

In the second semi-final, hosts Galaxy Hotels and Apartments/ Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa takes on Vinz Workz Suva at 5pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of both matches on Mirchi FM.