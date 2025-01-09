Rekha’s football dream take flight

Angeline Rekha

“God’s plan,” says 20-year-old Angeline Rekha after being approached by Western Springs Football Club scouts following her impressive performance at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in September 2024.

The former Ba and Fiji national women’s football standout, known for her multiple OFC Best Player awards, now has the chance to take her career to the next level.

“I’m excited for the opportunity. I’ve been looking forward to this for a very long time. It’s big for me and my family, to pursue my dreams and also support them back home in Fiji.”

She added that her parents, especially her father, are proud of her achievements, and spoke about how meaningful this opportunity is as a young woman excelling in football.

Rekha thanked her friends, family, and mentors, particularly her dad and Rewa coach/player Naomi Waqanidrola, for their constant support throughout her football journey.

Having previously trialed with Wellington Phoenix Women’s in 2023 without success, this opportunity marks a major breakthrough in her career.

Rekha will resume training after the festive season and is set to fly out to New Zealand on February 1st, ready to chase her football dreams.