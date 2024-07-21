Reigning champions to face hosts in U14 final

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The Ba Under-14 team has met their coach’s expectations by advancing to the final of the Fiji Football Viti Futsal Cup, where they will face hosts Suva at 11.30am.

Coach William Simmons attributes their success to the invaluable training they received under Fiji FA technical director Timo Jankowski which has given them a competitive edge.

Simmons highlights that the team entered the tournament with a unified goal, to return as champions and defend their title in this grade.

“Things are going great because we have the technical director helping us out at the newly built Ba Futsal court and he has helped us a lot and all the parents have shown their unwavering support and altogether we have had some really good preparations.”

He adds that although the team started off nervous, they have played their way through the competition and are now comfortable and ready to defend their title.

In other grades finals, Australia U10 boys will meet Rewa at 10am, Suva U12 girls will meet Ba at 10.30am, Suva U12 boys will meet Australia at 11am, Australia White girls will meet Ba U16 at 12pm and the competition will conclude with Labasa Boys U16 facing Ba Boys.