PSG loses first game since March

[Source: BBC]

Paris St-Germain lost for the first time since March as they were beaten by in-form Lens 3-1 in Ligue 1.

Second-placed Lens have lost only once in 17 Ligue 1 games this season and are now just four points behind Christophe Galtier’s star-studded league leaders.

Lois Openda scored one goal and set up another for Franck Haise’s side.

PSG were without Neymar, who was suspended after being sent off on Wednesday, and Lionel Messi, who continues his post-World Cup recovery.

PSG’s last defeat was a 3-0 loss to Monaco on 20 March, 10 days after they lost in the Champions League to Real Madrid.