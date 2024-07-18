Pressure mounts for Labasa FC

[Source: File Photo]

The Labasa football team is already feeling the pressure of defending the Battle of the Giants trophy in Suva.

Head coach Ravnil Pratap says that while they are determined to defend their trophy, they know it won’t be easy on Suva soil.

He adds that the players have been consistently reminded of this and are hopeful to make their fans back home proud.

“All the teams in the pool are very strong: Navua, Lautoka, and Nadi. Of course, it will be tough games for us, and being the defending champions adds a lot of pressure”.

Despite impressive performances in the Digicel Fiji Premier League, Pratap emphasizes the need for his players to be fit.

He adds that they are working on this aspect and are hopeful the players will deliver next weekend.

Labasa will face Navua in their first pool game at 7:30 pm next Friday.

You can listen to live commentaries of all Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream BOG games on Mirchi FM.