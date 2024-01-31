Preparations on track for Fiji Kulas

Head coach Angeline Chua

The Fiji Kulas are on track with their preparations ahead of the OFC Olympic Qualifiers.

Head coach Angeline Chua says they have been training day in and day out and will have a hard time trimming down her squad for their outing.

Chua believes that they have learned a lot from their outing at the Pacific Games last year and are determined to apply it in their upcoming games.

Article continues after advertisement

“Coming into the World Cup, Olympic preparations is really smooth because we only had two to three weeks break for the festive season and then the girls are back in action again. Having the consistency really helped us in terms of player fitness, we start again so actually its really good for us.”

She asserts that they will be naming the final 23-member squad on Saturday out of the 26 players.

The Fiji Kulas are currently on a three-day break and will be back in camp on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the second leg of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion will be held this Sunday between Lautoka and Ba at 3pm at the Churchill Park in Lautoka.