Premier League spending down by £800m

[Source: BBC Sport]

Transfer spending by Premier League clubs is £800m down on last summer as the window enters its final week.

According to data from Football Transfers, external, clubs splashed a record £2.3bn on new signings in summer 2023 but have paid out £1.5bn – so far – in the current window.

The overall spending for the 2024 calendar year (£1.6bn) is also well down on 2023 (£3.1bn), although that gap will close in the coming days as deals are done right up to Friday’s deadline.

English top-flight clubs have completed the same amount of deals as La Liga (both 105) during the summer window, fewer than their Serie A (115) and Bundesliga (135) counterparts, and more than Ligue 1 teams (78).

However, the total amount spent by the Premier League remains significantly higher than the other four top European leagues – Italy (£617m), France (£529m), Spain (£435m) and Germany (£462m).

The number of loan deals into the Premier League has also decreased, with only five compared to 26 last summer.