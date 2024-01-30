Pratap returns as Labasa coach

Ravneel Pratap

Ravneel Pratap has been reappointed as Labasa football coach this season.

Pratap makes his return after a one-year lapse due to his personal commitments.

Labasa Football President Riyaz Khan says he is confident in Pratap’s ability to restore lost glory for the Babasiga Lions.

“Yeah we have worked together so it shouldn’t be a problem and I think he has a won a few tournaments, one BOG and one CVC.”

Khan adds that work is well underway to ensure Labasa returns to winning ways this year.

Meanwhile, the second leg of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion Series between Rooster Chicken Ba and Tigers Restaurant Lautoka will be played on Sunday at 3 pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can listen to the live commentary of the match on Mirchi FM.