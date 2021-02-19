Pratap out for first win as Labasa coach

Ravneel Pratap will be all out to get his first win as the Babasiga Lions coach in the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series.

Pratap took over the rein from former coach Ronil Lal, who had to resign from his post due to personal reason.

He is bringing in an interesting mix of players to face 2020 Premier League Champions Suva tonight.

The inclusion of former Nasinu reps with the likes of Marlon Tahioa, Sekove Naivakananumi and Jone Naraba will bring more depth to the Labasa line-up.

Experienced players like Taniela Waqa, Ilisoni Lolaivalu, Ratu Apenisa Anare and goalie Akuila Mateisuva, the northerners will have strong defensive team.

Labasa hosts Suva this evening at 7pm at the ANZ Stadium.

The second leg will be played on Sunday at 3pm at the same venue.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the match on Mirchi FM.