Power Volt energises Suva FC for IDC 2025

[Photo Credit: Fiji FA]

Suva Football Club has received a major boost ahead of next week’s FMF Inter-District Championship in Ba, with Power Volt Services Pte Limited coming on board as the team’s naming-rights sponsor.

The partnership, unveiled at a special announcement in Suva, marks the first-ever team sponsorship for Power Volt and will see the Capital City side compete as Power Volt Suva FC in the prestigious tournament at 4R Stadium, Govind Park.

Managing Director Vinit Narayan, a lifelong supporter of Suva football, described the sponsorship as a personal milestone.

Article continues after advertisement

“This occasion is very special because for the first time, my company is sponsoring a team—and it could only ever be Suva FC. Suva has always been close to my heart, not just as a football club, but as a proud symbol of teamwork, resilience and unity for our Capital City. Power Volt is proud to stand with Suva FC as they chase IDC glory.”

Narayan also paid tribute to former Suva Football president and current Fiji FA Vice President, Ritesh Pratap, for helping bring the partnership to life.

Suva FC president Nitin Singh welcomed the sponsorship, describing it as a show of faith in the club’s players, fans and future.

“With Power Volt’s backing, our boys will take the field with renewed energy and pride. We promise to honour this partnership with discipline, hard work and results.”

He also urged fans to rally behind the team as they begin their quest for IDC success.

Suva will meet Lautoka in their first match at 6pm next Tuesday.

You can catch live commentary of all the matches on Radio Fiji Two.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.