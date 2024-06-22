Players to play for their families

The Fiji men’s football team aims to make their families proud in their final OFC Nations Cup pool game tonight at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Speaking to FBC Sports, team captain Roy Krishna says those driving and supporting them behind the scenes are often not recognized and appreciated.

He adds the team would like to show their appreciation and will do their best to end their pool games on a high.

“Our families do a lot, especially the moms behind the scenes. You know, when the fathers are playing, the moms are making all the sacrifices. We really appreciate everything they do for us, especially being in camp for so long.”

Like the other players, Krishna mentions the presence of their families in all their previous games played a pivotal role in the results.

The national team is now gearing up for their last pool game against Tahiti tonight at 7.

You can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.