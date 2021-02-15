Own goal by Leeds hands Wolves victory

Wolverhampton Wanderers edged Leeds one nil in their Premier League clash today.

Thanks to an unfortunate own goal by Illan Meslier following Adama Traore’s sensational strike.

The visitors had gone close to scoring themselves moments earlier when Rui Patricio denied Liam Cooper’s header from point-blank range before the follow-up by

Patrick Bamford was scrambled clear.

Bamford also thought he had snatched an equalizer late on as he powered through on goal before finishing brilliantly but he was flagged just offside.

Victory for Wolves moved them above Leeds into 11th place with 33 points.

[Source: BBC Sport]