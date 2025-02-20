Over 100 referees ready for new football season

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

More than 100 Fiji Football Association referees will officiate across all divisions this year.

With the National Premier League kicking off this weekend, all senior and elite referees have undergone training and tests on the latest new laws according to Fiji FA Referees Director, Avinesh Narayan.

He says there’re 150 Fiji FA referees and out of that 28 to 30 are at the elite level.

Natayan adds from the elite group, they have FIFA and OFC badge referees.

“We have youth, senior and elite referees altogether it’s 150 referees that will participate in all divisions, they all went through laws of the games and fitness test.”

There’ll be five premier league games on Sunday with Tavua hosting Nadi at Garvey Park, Navua travels to Lawaqa Park to face Nadroga and Rewa meets Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3pm.

Nasinu and Lautoka clash at Uprising Sports Complex at 1pm.

Suva faces Ba at the HFC Bank Stadium at 3pm.

