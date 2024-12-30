Ouattara rescues point for Bournemouth with late equaliser at Fulham

[Source: Reuters]

Fulham were held to a 2-2 home draw by Bournemouth in their final Premier League game of the year after Dango Ouattara scored a late equaliser for the visitors in an end-to-end clash at Craven Cottage.

With both sides unbeaten in December, Bournemouth are in sixth place with 30 points at the halfway mark this season, while Fulham are a point behind in eighth – below seventh-placed Newcastle United on goal difference.

Goals from Raul Jimenez and Harry Wilson gave Fulham a 2-1 lead but Ouattara, on as a substitute, scored a late goal for the second time this season for both teams to share the spoils.

Article continues after advertisement

Both sides had opportunities to score in a cagey first half-hour, with Bournemouth’s David Brooks and Fulham’s Wilson finding space in the box to shoot twice but goalkeepers Bernd Leno and Kepa Arrizabalaga stood firm to deny the two midfielders.

Fulham’s Issa Diop nearly committed an error when he attempted to clear a long ball that allowed Evanilson to steal in behind with only Leno to beat, and the defender heaved a sigh of relief when the Brazilian forward missed.