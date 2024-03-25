One game at a time for Labasa

Action from the Labasa vs Rewa clash [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Despite suffering its first Digicel Fiji Premier League loss yesterday, Extra Labasa is determined to come back stronger against Tailevu Naitasiri in round five next weekend.

Yesterday the Babasiga Lions lost 2-1 to Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Labasa coach Ravnil Pratap believes his young players are capable of helping the side move up the league ladder as they’re currently sitting in fifth place.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have lost just our first game of the season and there’s a long way to go so each game at a time, next up is Tailevu Naitasiri here (Ratu Cakobau Park), we’ll prepare for that game.”

Table leaders Rewa and Nadi are the only unbeaten teams in DFPL while Suva and Nasinu have yet to record a win.

Rewa and Nadi both have 10 points but the Delta Tigers are on top due to better goal difference.

There’ll be no league games this weekend due to the religious bodies organized tournaments.

Looking at next week’s games, Nasinu faces Suva, Rewa meets Navua, Ba takes on Nadroga and Lautoka hosts Nadi.