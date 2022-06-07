OFC prep for Rewa and Lautoka, DPL on a break

[File Photo]

The Digicel Premier League will resume after two weeks.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Football Association Competitions Manager Amitesh Pal.

Pal says teams will go on a break giving players time to recover.

Article continues after advertisement

This should also give Rewa and Lautoka some preparation time ahead of the OFC Champions League which starts next week.

The two-leg home and away series will commence next Friday with Lautoka hosting Rewa at Churchill Park at 7pm.

The second match will be hosted by Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park on the 19th at 3pm.

The winner of the national playoff will meet the victors from New Caledonia, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, Tahiti and New Zealand’s Auckland City FC in the finals tournament.

The winning team in the finals tournament will represent the region in the FIFA Club World Cup.

[Source: Fiji Football]