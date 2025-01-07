OFC B-licence coaching course part two underway in Ba

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The Oceania Football Confederation B-licence coaching course Part Two is currently in progress at the Fiji Football Association Academy in Ba.

Running from January 5 to January 9, the course features eleven participating coaches, building on Part One, which was held in December 2023 in Suva.

Fiji FA Coach Educator Yogendra Dutt highlighted the course’s focus on enhancing coaches’ profiles, knowledge, and competencies.

Article continues after advertisement

“This course will raise the profile of coaches and enhance their knowledge and competency levels.”

The program, co-facilitated by Dutt and Fiji National Football Team Head Coach Rob Sherman, aims to provide growth opportunities while challenging participants to adapt to future experiences.

Among the attendees are prominent coaches from across Fiji, including Ronil Kumar (Ba), Rodick Singh (Rewa), Saiyad Ali (Navua), and Johan Leewai (Labasa), as they work towards achieving the prestigious OFC B-licence certification.