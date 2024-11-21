NZFFI Auckland All-Stars set to defend Pacific Cup

[Source: Fiji FA / Facebook]

Defending Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup champions, NZFFI Auckland All-Stars, is set to arrive in Fiji with their sights firmly set on retaining their title at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

Head coach Josaia Bukalidi, a former Fiji and Ba rep, acknowledges the challenges in preparing for the tournament.

“We didn’t have much time to prepare as the boys had a busy schedule playing for their respective teams in different ethnic competitions, but we have tried to do as much as possible within the short span of preparation time.”

He adds that defending the title brings its own set of pressures, but the team remains focused on giving their best.

“Just like any team, we aim to do well in the tournament. As the defending champions, there is added pressure, but we will give our best in each game.”

The NZFFI Auckland All-Stars boasts a strong squad featuring a mix of former and current Fiji players alongside top-quality guest players.

Key names include Beniamino Mateinaqara, Samuela Drudru, Gabby Matanisiga, Shuiab Khan, Samuela Kautoga, James Hoyt, and Munit Krishna.

The Pacific Community Cup starts next Thursday.