No DFPL this week

The Digicel Fiji Premier League will be on a week break before it resumes on September 14.

Four teams didn’t play last weekend which include Lautoka and Rewa, who have five players each in the national team camp preparing for the FIFA International “A” Friendlies Tri-Nations.

Other teams on a bye last week were Nadroga and Ba.

Meanwhile, Tailevu Naitasiri has moved up to ninth position on the DFPL ladder after a 1-0 win over Nasinu in round 15 yesterday.

After 15 matches, Nasinu and Tailevu Naitasiri have 12 points each, but the Sky-Blue colors have a goal difference of minus 14, while Nasinu has minus 19.

There have been no other changes from round 14, after Navua and Suva drew 2-all while the Nadi and Labasa match ended in a 1-all draw.