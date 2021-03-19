Home

Ni-Vanuatu players further boost Capital side

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 26, 2021 6:25 am

The inclusion of two ni-Vanuatu players has further boosted the Suva football team as it aims to defend the Digicel Premier League title.

Alex Saniel and Azaria Soromon joined the team in training on Wednesday after completing their two-week quarantine on Tuesday.

Coach Babs Khan says the two players bring a wealth of experience to the Capital side.

Article continues after advertisement

“Yes, definitely. We needed strikers and they’ve brought more depth to our team and for Suva it’s a blessing.”

Suva rep Waiaske Navunigasau says the new inclusion means more competition for a place in the match-day squad.

Suva takes on Nadi in round four of the DPL on Sunday at 3pm at Prince Charles Park.

Other matches on Sunday at 3pm, Navua hosts Rewa at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor and Lautoka faces Ba at Churchill Park.

The lone match on Saturday sees Labasa taking on Nadroga at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the Suva-Nadi and Labasa-Nadroga matches on Mirchi FM.

You can also catch the live commentary match between Lautoka and Ba on the Mirchi FM Facebook page.

