Next level approach for Rewa

Raising the bar is key for the AK Plumbing and Glamada Rewa football side in the Digicel Fiji FACT semifinal against Rooster Chicken Ba.

Despite an average performance in the pool stages, coach Rodeck Singh says he wants the side to take their game to the next level.

He says Rewa is known for good football but they dropped their standard against Labasa, Tailevu Naitasiri and Nadi.

Article continues after advertisement

The Delta Tigers will play Ba in the semifinal and Singh says the Men In Black have come out strong in the tournament.

He adds Ba has a good side, especially with five Junior Bula Boys reps.

“They have five U20 boys, we have seven national team reps, it’s going to be a high quality game and we have one week to prepare for them.”

Hyperchem Pharmacy Lautoka faces Extra Supermarket Labasa at 2pm on Saturday followed by the Rewa and Ba game at 4.30pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The final will kick off at 3pm on Sunday and you can catch the live commentaries of all games on Mirchi FM.