New Zealand thrashes Tonga to reach final

[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

New Zealand has secured their place in the final of the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship after a dominant 8-0 win against Tonga in the semi-final.

The Kiwis’ victory not only sent them to the final against Samoa but also guaranteed their spot at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™ next year.

The match was one-sided from the beginning, with Laura Bennett opening the scoring early.

Article continues after advertisement

New Zealand kept the pressure on with goals from Katie Pugh, Grace Duncan, and Pia Vlok, racing to a 4-0 lead by halftime.

Despite the scoreline, Tonga didn’t give up and looked dangerous on counter-attacks. Tyra Bagiante and Kuria Malohifo’ou both had chances but were denied by solid defending and the crossbar.

New Zealand continued to control the game in the second half.

Kara McGillivray, Charley Marsh, Derelle Avery, and Duncan again added to the tally, rounding off an impressive 8-0 win.

The Kiwis now look ahead to their final clash against Samoa, with both teams already qualified for next year’s World Cup alongside other nations like Japan and Korean Republic.