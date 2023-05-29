New winner in Gujarati IDC

[ Source: Fiji Gujarati Sports Association/Facebook]

A new winner will be crowned in the 68th Fiji Gujarati Sports Association IDC.

This is after defending champions Lautoka lost 4-1 to Flying Arrows New Zealand in the first semi-final.

The two had met yesterday with the New Zealand team winning 2-0.

Flying Arrows will meet either Rewa or Suva in the final scheduled for 3pm.

Rewa and Suva are currently playing in the second semi-final clash at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.