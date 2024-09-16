New signings Gallagher and Alvarez have energised Atletico, says Simeone

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone [Source: Reuters]

The arrival of English midfielder Conor Gallagher and Argentine striker Julian Alvarez has energised Atletico Madrid, coach Diego Simeone said on Sunday .

Gallagher, who joined this summer from Premier League side Chelsea, scored his first LaLiga goal in Sunday’s 3-0 home win over Valencia.

Another new signing, Alvarez, scored in the 93rd minute, also his first goal in the Spanish top flight since joining from Manchester City.

The Atletico boss added that the strengthened squad, which includes new signings such as Robin Le Normand and Alexander Sorloth, is gelling very well and that allows them to compete at the level they want to.