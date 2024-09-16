Football

New signings Gallagher and Alvarez have energised Atletico, says Simeone

Reuters

September 16, 2024 3:43 pm

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone [Source: Reuters]

The arrival of English midfielder Conor Gallagher and Argentine striker Julian Alvarez has energised Atletico Madrid, coach Diego Simeone said on Sunday .

Gallagher, who joined this summer from Premier League side Chelsea, scored his first LaLiga goal in Sunday’s 3-0 home win over Valencia.

Another new signing, Alvarez, scored in the 93rd minute, also his first goal in the Spanish top flight since joining from Manchester City.

The Atletico boss added that the strengthened squad, which includes new signings such as Robin Le Normand and Alexander Sorloth, is gelling very well and that allows them to compete at the level they want to.

 

 

Fiji targets five per cent growth

Milad-un-Nabi celebrations reinforce Fiji’s inclusivity

Lack of weather info leaves Fijians unprepared

Water supply issues in Nasinu

K9 team arrests burglary suspect

Alleged murder case transferred to High Court

Rabuka endorses Fiji’s neutral foreign policy

Police conduct drug-related arrests

MSME financing challenges persist: FCEF

Challenges of serving in rural areas

Rearranging Fiji's economy crucial

Byrne satisfied with Flying Fijians scrum

Junior and Zumi claim men's and women's singles title

Stars of The Bear win early awards at TV's Emmys

Stars in Victoria to film Netflix thriller

Habosi in trouble

Prabhu claims over 45 category in Tennis Championship

Eyes on the prize for India's weightlifting team

Liam Wright re-signs to aim high with Queensland Reds

Floods claim more lives as torrential rain pounds central Europe

Cronulla face unwanted finals record against Cowboys

Trump safe after multiple shots fired near his Florida golf course

Prasad calls for reflection on Islamic values

Fiji's aging population to benefit from essential services

Byrne backs Flying Fijians for stronger PNC final performance

Elder levels up in Weightlifting Championship

Economic recovery on track for Koro

Rodu proud of Junior Kulas

Dog Unit arrests theft suspect

Yamal double leads Barca to 4-1 thrashing of Girona

Rain washes out England v Australia final T20 with series drawn

Newcastle's long-range double stuns Wolves in 2-1 comeback victory

Higuita amazes as Afghanistan, Argentina and Libya win

Canada beat Britain to reach Davis Cup quarter-finals

New Zealand lose a tight opening encounter at FIFA Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan

Japan to face Fiji in Pacific final after romping past Samoa

Gabriel's header earns Arsenal 1-0 win at Spurs in feisty derby

Cherry on top as Sea Eagles down Bulldogs in finals thriller

Canakaivata gives credit where it’s due

Rewa strengthens grip on DFPL standings

Government committed to maritime industry development

New jetty to boost infrastructure

Chinese farmers key to Fiji's agriculture: President

FBC TV to air "Breaking the Habit"

New Caledonia advances to the OFC U-16 Women's Championship semi-finals

Suva crushes Nadroga in dominant display

Justin Timberlake pleads guilty to impaired driving in New York

Deputy PM warns of drug surge in schools

Putin's options for Ukraine missiles response include nuclear test, experts say

Russia, Ukraine exchange 206 prisoners in second swap in two days

Elton John eyes releasing new album by Christmas

Hundreds of child sex offenders tracked in airports

Ikanivere lauds team for holding the fort

Navua triumphs over Tailevu Naitasiri in commanding victory

Narrow loss sees Solomon Islands face nervous wait

Rabuka advises aspiring leaders to avoid allegations

At least 10 Palestinians killed in Gaza strike

Bright future for aviation academy towards profitability

Man charged with murder

All Blacks prop Newell ruled out of Australia test with calf injury

The Cure's long-awaited new album due in November

Fiji benefit from increased Indian ITEC scholarships

Suva Tennis President urges families to support championship

The Roshans expected to premiere on Netflix in December 2024

Argentina see off Finland, reach Davis Cup Final

AC Milan win in Serie A but Juventus, Bologna held

Venezuela arrests Spain, US nationals over 'plot'

These men are dancing an ode to Indigenous brotherhood

Fears of further flood deaths as rain lashes Europe

Prasad pushes for investor-friendly environment

1,327 Termite grant applications processed

Fijiana thrashed by Scotland

Fiji-China MOU ignites new era of cooperation

Lodoni feast draws thousands of old scholars for RKS

Flying Fijians through to PNC final

Stunning Duran goal earns Aston Villa 3-2 victory over Everton

Haaland at the double for Man City - but Liverpool slip

England cruise to win over world champions New Zealand

Six-try Ireland continue resurgence in win over Australia

Feldt inspires Cowboys to finals triumph against Knights

Grant leads Storm to crushing defeat of Sharks

Mother charged with murdering her two sons fronts court

Flying Fijians primed for USA clash

Lil Wayne feels hurt after being passed over as Super Bowl halftime headliner. The snub ‘broke’ him

Hopes dashed for Junior Kulas

Prasad creates history for Chess Fiji

Vasu urges disciplined saving

Fiji positioned as strategic shipping hub: PM

Ministry targets injectable drug use with rehab center

Stella Maris celebrates 70 years

Increase in participation at Tennis championship

Chilean author Isabel Allende joins Barbie doll collection

Matawailevu man wins big at Pacific Energy first draw

Former No.1 Osaka splits with Belgian coach Fissette

Labasa beats Nasinu in DFPL

Bills-Dolphins Thursday night game was third most-watched in Amazon Prime Video history

Bomb threats in Ohio after Trump lies about immigrants

PM applauds China's poverty-fighting strategy

Strategy targets workforce challenges in healthcare

Flying Fijians brace for Eagles

Tonga dig deep to beat resilient Cook Islands

Minister speaks out on timber mislabeling

Kunavula locked in with Waratahs for next season

TIFF 2024: Protests go on despite suspension of 'Russians at War' screenings

Outsourcing sector poised for $500 million growth

Prince Harry is marking a midlife milestone far from family

After docs about Taylor Swift and Brooke Shields, filmmaker turns her camera to NYC psychics

Nabura and Galo to debut

England striker makes Saudi debut in draw with Ronaldo's team

US citizens sentenced to death over DR Congo coup bid

Innovative interventions needed to tackle drugs

USA kicking game worries Byrne

Raid leads to arrest in marijuana discovery

Rodu hopes for top spot

EU boosts Fiji's sustainable development efforts

Fiji commits to Delhi Declaration

Ronaldo reaches one billion followers on social media

Nausori has a thriving economy: Narsey

Relentless procession by the Panthers roasts the Roosters

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly Ramsay engaged to Olympic Gold Medalist Adam Peaty

RKS claims Sovanivalu shield

MTV VMAs 2024: See who won

Vietnam's death toll from typhoon rises to 233

Ukraine says Russian warplanes hit grain vessel

Byrne commends Tabuavou

Nikki Bella files for divorce two weeks

TSLS merit-based scholarship rules for repeaters clarified

Beach soccer in Suva tomorrow

Radrodro highlights need for quality education

Man dies after losing control of his vehicle

India doctors defy court order to continue strike over Kolkata rape

Vakaloloma reflects on U20 World Cup

Coalition government restores confidence: Prasad

Juveniles remanded for alleged rape

A favorable environment for children diagnosed with cancer

Harvey Weinstein indicted on new sexual assault allegations

Financial scams and fraud tops complaint list

Tech giants who fail to protect scam victims in strife

China denies claims of cyberattack on PIF

BAT Fiji signs solar project deal

FHL Group reports 11% increase profit before tax

Fiji Outrigger regatta and beach clean-up at Wailoaloa

Afghanistan-New Zealand Test enters record books

Russia claims start of fightback in Kursk region

Jon Bon Jovi persuaded a woman to come off the ledge of a bridge

Cardi B announces arrival of 3rd child: 'Prettiest little thing'

Russia can end war now, says PM

Higher aged care payments to boost quality, fairness

Australia inks $660 million hydrogen pact with Germany

MoH decentralizes minor works

Media plays a vital role on dismantling stigma

Lease enforcement powers strengthened

Farmers urged to share feedback

'Shogun' leads Emmys drama race

Byrne names team for PNC semifinal

Junior kulas focuses on fitness

EU boosts Fiji’s economic and climate efforts

Nadal pulls out of Laver Cup

Gavoka calls for regional cooperation at Aviation Summit

TIFF Directors with Japanese roots offer stories of love

TSLS begins scholarship awareness

Elon Musk decries Australian misinformation crackdown

New finals system for 2025 Super Rugby Pacific

Juveniles charged for rape

Garcia reaches Guadalajara quarterfinals

Digicel Fiji opens new store in Nausori

Ian McKellen would like to finish what he started

Typhoon death toll in Vietnam rises to 226

Murder accused yet to be charged

New boat for Visoqo Nursing Station

A worrying lifestyle trend

Trump bid to move hush money criminal case to federal court stalls

Taylor Swift wins seven VMAs, tying Beyonce

New York's top court upholds Trump gag order in hush money case

Rewa extends DFPL lead

No more debates with Kamala Harris : Trump

Byrne highlights key areas

Projects to boost investment and economy

New classrooms for Namuka District School

Russian shelling kills three Red Cross workers in eastern Ukraine

Ministry enhances teacher recruitment procedures

Football dream coming true for Vakaloloma

MoH reviews machine replacement plan

Former Pearls coach is new Netball Australia EGM

Japan committed to assisting Fiji

RKS urged to restore its dominance in Deans

Ministry committed to accessible services

IOC rules could impact Presidential hopefuls

Transition period at Man United not an excuse, says Ten Hag

Land tenure issues hindered plantation targets

PSG to take legal action after Mbappe wage dispute

Cabinet approves preparations for the convention on Biological Diversity

Gavi returns to Barcelona training after ACL injury

Travis Kelce’s manager opens up about his Hollywood evolution

Don’t Tell Comedy is changing stand-up

MoH records progress on wage overpayment recovery

Must win game for Junior Kulas

Tourney to thank wives

LDS church hands over refurbished RKS dorms