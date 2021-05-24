New DPL format from next year

A new format for the Digicel Premier League tournament will be introduced from next year.
This was highlighted during the Fiji FA Ordinary Congress that is currently underway in Lautoka.
The league will now be increased to 28 matches with 4 rounds.
There will be 2 home games and 2 away games.
Currently, the DPL has 14 games with 2 rounds.
