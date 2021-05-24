Home

New DPL format from next year

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
December 12, 2021 11:23 am

A new format for the Digicel Premier League tournament will be introduced from next year.

This was highlighted during the Fiji FA Ordinary Congress that is currently underway in Lautoka.

The league will now be increased to 28 matches with 4 rounds.

Article continues after advertisement

There will be 2 home games and 2 away games.

Currently, the DPL has 14 games with 2 rounds.

 

