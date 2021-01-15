New Champion to be crowned in NCC final tomorrow

Greenstar FC and Kasavu FC will feature in the final of the Vodafone National Regional Club Championship.

Greenstar defeated defending champions Yalalevu FC 6-5 in penalty shoot out in the second semi-final.

Earlier in the first semi final, Kasavu won 1-0 against Nalovo FC today at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The final will kick off at 2pm tomorrow at Lawaqa Park.