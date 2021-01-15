Football
New Champion to be crowned in NCC final tomorrow
January 16, 2021 8:08 pm
KASAVU FC SEEN PLAYING AGAINTS GREENSTAR FC. [SOURCE: FIJI FOOTBALL]
Greenstar FC and Kasavu FC will feature in the final of the Vodafone National Regional Club Championship.
Greenstar defeated defending champions Yalalevu FC 6-5 in penalty shoot out in the second semi-final.
Earlier in the first semi final, Kasavu won 1-0 against Nalovo FC today at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.
The final will kick off at 2pm tomorrow at Lawaqa Park.
