Navua U16 clinches Fiji Youth League title

Navua U16 have officially secured the 2024 Digicel Fiji U16 Youth League Southern Zone title in dominant fashion, sealing their championship with four rounds still to play.

In a crucial match today, Navua played to a 2-2 draw against Rewa U16, a result that confirmed their title win. Heading into the game, Navua needed just a point to secure the championship, while Rewa had to win to keep their hopes alive.

Navua U16 Head Coach Saiyad Ali praised his team’s performance and dedication.

“The boys have shown great discipline and teamwork. Winning the league with four rounds left is a testament to their hard work. This is a proud moment for Navua football.”

With four matches remaining, Navua will now aim to finish the season undefeated.

They currently sit atop the points table with 23 points from nine matches, while Suva (12 points from six matches) and Rewa (12 points from seven matches) trail behind.