Navua to start strong and avoid early goals: Ali

Navua head coach Saiyad Ali says the team needs to focus on performing better from the start and not wait until the last minute to make a comeback in their final Group A match of the FMF IDC.

Reflecting on their recent matches, Ali pointed out that conceding early goals has been an issue, and the team must work on staying sharp from the first whistle.

“When I look at both the games, we are conceding early, silly goals. We need to fix that and get the motivation and spark early on. I know the players will lift themselves today; they’ve been performing well and have been consistent,”

Captain Filipe Baravilala was absent from their second Group B match against Suva due to work commitments but will be joining the team today for their match against the Babasiga Lions.

Navua, despite showing consistent form, is now looking to sharpen their approach and avoid leaving it too late to rally back in their games.

The matches at Churchill Park will start with Mahijibhai Hardware/ Calgary Nadi taking on Sigatoka Electric/ Nadroga Auto Marine Upholstery Nadroga at 2pm, Stratum Construction/Zeg Investment Navua will go up against Extra Supermarket Labasa today at 4pm followed by RC Manubhai Ba vs Extra Supermarket Rewa at 6pm.

The final match of the day will be between host Flick Hygiene Lautoka and Flick Hygiene Suva at 8pm.