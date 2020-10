Navua shocks Labasa in Courts IDC

Kumar’s Imports Navua surprised SSS Builders (NZ) Labasa 1-nil in the second match of the Courts IDC at the ANZ Stadium.

Veteran Apisai Smith blasted home the winner in the late second half to give Navua the maximum points.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS GROUP A NASINU 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 REWA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LAUTOKA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SUVA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 GROUP B NAVUA 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 NADI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 BA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LABASA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

#CourtsIDC 2020 Premier DivisionSSS Builders (NZ) Labasa vs Kumar's Imports Navua Posted by FBC News on Monday, October 5, 2020