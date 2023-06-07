Navua set for Fiji FACT

The Rivertubing Fiji/Koromakawa Rentals & Tours Navua football team

The Rivertubing Fiji/Koromakawa Rentals & Tours Navua football team’s captain, Matthew Charitar, has sounded an alarm that his team shouldn’t be taken lightly in the Digicel Fiji FACT.

Charitar says spirits are high in camp and the momentum shift at training is positive.

“My team is just working on fitness a lot; come game time, we will just have to work as a team and overcome the task ahead of us.”

Article continues after advertisement

The 25-year-old says it is challenging to lead the tea, however, he’s confident they can do well.

He says with teamwork, they can set the bar in the tournament.

Navua international import Jared Rongosulia, is expected to join the team tomorrow.

The Fiji FACT starts on Friday with Nadi and Tailevu Naitasiri opening the tournament at 1.30pm followed by Ba and Navua at 3.30pm.

Suva meets Lautoka at 5.30pm while Labasa takes on Rewa in the last match of Day One at 8pm.

All matches will be held at the HFC Stadium in Suva and you can catch the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.