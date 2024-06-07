Navua out to maintain clean sheet

Oceania Fibreglass Navua aims to maintain their clean sheet in tomorrow’s Digicel Pacific Fiji FACT semi-finals at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Coach Saiyad Ali expressed his admiration for the team’s defensive performance last week in the group stages by not conceding any goals.

Ali adds that the team is determined to replicate that defensive effort when they take on 4R Electrical Ba tomorrow.

“I think it was the mind-set the boys had that helped them perform last week, and we achieved way more than we expected.”

Navua will face Ba in the semi-final at 4.30pm tomorrow.

Prior to this, hosts Extra Labasa take on Flick Hygiene Lautoka in the first semi-final at 2pm.

The final will be held on Sunday at 1pm.

You can listen to the LIVE commentaries on Mirchi FM.