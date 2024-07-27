Navua gets second draw

Action between Nadi and Navua match

The Navua FC drew nil-all with Nadi FC in their second match of the Rooster Chicken/ Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Both sides had various opportunities in their opponents goalmouth but was unable to find the back of the net until the final whistle.

Smart Security/Calgary Nadi had a clear opportunity to score in the dying minutes of the match to steal the win before losing the ball just outside the goal box.

This is Flowserve Engineering Navua FC’s second draw after they drew with Labasa yesterday in their first match.

The Jetsetters now have four points from two matches while Navua has two.

Nadi’s next match is against Labasa tomorrow at 4pm while Navua will take on Lautoka in the first match of day 3.