Navua deserved a spot in Pacific Cup: Ali

Navua has secured a place in the 2024 Pacific Community Cup for the first time, joining top teams of the season Labasa, Lautoka, and Rewa.

This year, the participants include 2024 IDC champions Labasa, National League winners Rewa, and Fiji FACT/BOG winners Lautoka, with Navua earning their spot based on consistent performance throughout the season.

Navua head coach Saiyad Ali expressed pride in the team’s achievement and said that it was part of their four-year plan to qualify for the tournament.

“It’s a huge achievement for Navua. It’s the hard work of the boys, officials, and sponsors that has led us here,” said Ali.

“With all the hard work and consistency, Navua deserved a spot.”

The Pacific Community Cup will run from November 28th to 31st at Churchill Park in Lautoka, featuring teams from Fiji, alongside NZFFI All Stars, USA All Stars, AUFFI All Stars, and Auckland All Stars.