Nasinu lays a plan for next season

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The head coach of Nasinu Football Club, Ronald Lawrence, maintains that it is imperative for the team to address their areas of weakness prior to the upcoming season.

Despite their diligent efforts, Lawrence acknowledges that the team must elevate their performance in order to endure the rigors of the Digicel Fiji Premier League in the coming year.

He further asserts that the club has already devised a comprehensive plan to address these concerns.

“We are so happy. The boys played a beautiful game although we were down in the second-half. But I believe in my boys, many of them are experienced players so they have done it.”

In pursuit of this objective, the coach reveals that the team is exploring options beyond national borders to bolster their prospects for the next season.

Nasinu secured promotion to the league with a 2-0 victory over Savusavu earlier today.