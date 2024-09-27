Nasinu focuses on discipline

[Source: Fiji FA / Facebook]

The Nasinu football side faces a do-or-die match against Nadroga as they sit at the bottom of the Digicel Premier League table, tied with Tailevu Naitasiri.

A loss in this final fixture would see Nasinu relegated from the top division next season, making the stakes higher than ever.

With survival on the line, head coach Tagi Vonolagi is focused on discipline and finishing as the keys to staying in the Premier League.

“Preparation is just a normal preparation like any other game. It’s a crucial game for us, so we are looking forward to this last game against Nadroga.”

Vonolagi also reflects on the long-term goal he set when taking over as head coach, which was to keep Nasinu in the Digicel Premier League.

Nasinu will face Nadroga at 3 pm this Sunday at the Uprising sports ground in Pacific Harbour.