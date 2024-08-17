Nalaubu hat trick earns Lautoka maximum points

Sairusi Nalaubu scored a hat trick for Lautoka

The Lautoka Football team secured a 3-2 win against Nadi FC in the Digicel Fiji Premier League clash at Prince Charles Park tonight.

A hat trick by Sairusi Nalaubu gave the Blues the maximum points.

Lautoka FC has 25 points after this win while Nadi has 21.

Article continues after advertisement

In the earlier games today, Tailevu Naitasiri held Labasa 1-all while Suva beat Nasinu 3-2.

Tomorrow, Rewa and Navua will meet at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3 pm while at the same time, Ba face Nadroga at Fiji FA Academy in Ba.

You can listen to the LIVE commentary of the Rewa and Navua game on Mirchi FM.