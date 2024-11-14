Nailele stars for Tailevu Naitasiri

Katarina Nailele

Fiji women’s under 20 rep Katarina Nailele starred for Tailevu Naitasiri as they beat Nasinu 2-1 in their opening match of the 2024 Extra supermarket Futsal IDC, also earning her the Player of the Match award.

With a couple of national rep in the side, Tailevu Naitasiri had to claw their way back after Nasinu scored the opening goal of the match.

Nailele says it was a tough match but they are glad to have come away with the win.

“The game was tough but we put it all out there to win. It was a nice game.”

The 18-year-old Tailevu lass adds that her experience from the women’s under 20 World Cup has given confidence in her game.

Tailevu Naitasiri lost in the final of the Futsal IDC last year and is looking to go one win further this year.

They will face Rewa in their second match at 1pm tomorrow at the Vodafone arena in Suva.

In the other women’s game today, Rewa defeated newcomers Northland Tailevu 5-2.