Nadroga hammers Nadogo in Courts IDC

The Nadroga senior football side made a strong start in the Courts Inter-District Championship senior division.

The side hammered Nadogo 10-3, scoring six goals in the first half of the match.

Taniela Raubulu and Tomasi Tuicakau places Nadroga on a healthy lead piling up six goals leaving the Vanua Levu based side struggling for catch up.

Nadroga secured another four goals in the second half through the boots of Jonas Naceva with a double, goalkeeper Sake Taganece through a penalty kick and Tuicakau.

Nadroga coach Johnny Williams says the win sets them on the path they needed to be.

Nadogo’s goals were scored by Shamal Lal and Kiniviliame Koroibulileka with an own goal by Nadroga’s Charles Williams taking the scoreline to three.

Nadroga will face Tavua tomorrow while Nadogo meets Bua.