Nadroga FC to work on fitness

Fitness is still a concern for the Nadroga Football Club as they gear up for the Battle of the Giants tournament next weekend.

Nadroga FC technical director and acting coach, Kamal Swamy, says they have assessed issues from their last DPL game and will work on them before their first pool game.

“I think we are preparing well after Lautoka’s game, we have analysed what’s wrong in our team, specifically the fitness level, because, after the Fiji Fact, I think there was a break. So now we’re working on our fitness.”

Swamy says the replacement players they brought in to replace the two island players that have left the club are settling in well.

He hopes that the team will perform well in the BOG tournament and qualify for the finals.

Nadroga FC will face Ba FC in their first pool game at 1 PM next Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.